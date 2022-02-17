Salma Hayek partners up with TelevisaUnivision to make Spanish-speaking content

Salma Hayek Pinault just cemented a huge partnership with TelevisaUnivision. The actress and producer’s company, called Ventanarosa Productions, struck a two-year first-look pact with the TV giant, in which Ventanarosa will make Spanish speaking films for TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Plus, their soon to be released streaming platform. There’s already a project lined up for production.

Variety was the first outlet to break the news of the partnership. The first project lined up is “Quiero Tu Vida” (I Want Your Life), a film that Hayek is extremely excited about. The story follows Nico, a young soccer player whose career comes to an unexpected end due to an injury. Eight years later, Nico wonders how his life would have shaped out if he’d continued to play soccer.

“Being a soccer fan, I can’t think of a better project to start this adventure than ‘Quiero Tu Vida.’ It is a beautiful and imaginative story, and it is just the beginning of the innovative and premier content that we will deliver to the Latino audience,” said Hayek, who’s a producer of the film. “I started my career in Mexico doing telenovelas, so to be able to go back and make movies is really exciting, as film is my first love. I am moved by the enormous support that the Latino community has always given me,” Hayek explained. “Quiero Tu Vida” will be directed by Jorge Colón and was written by José Tamez and Jorge Garcia Castro.

Hayek receiving her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

TelevisaUnivision was incredibly excited to partner up with Ventanarosa. “We are thrilled to work alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, a global icon adored by audiences everywhere, as well as José Tamez and the rest of the incredible team at Ventanarosa Productions, to illuminate stories that celebrate our Latin culture,” said Rodrigo Mazon, EVP and GM of ViX Plus.

ViX Plus is yet another streamer to join the market, smartly partnering up with Hayek in order to craft content for Latino audiences, who’ll likely flock towards projects that have her name attached to them. While Netflix and other streamers have invested in making Spanish content, ViX Plus will become the number one Spanish-speaking streaming platform. The free ad-supported version of the app will become available on March 31st, featuring over 40,000 hours of content. The paid premium version of the app will debut later this year.