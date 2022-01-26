Why Salma Hayek had to put catnip in her boots while filming ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga is detailing one of the scenes the viewers didn’t get to see in ‘House of Gucci,’ involving Salma Hayek, cats, and a lot of catnip.

The singer talked about her recent movie during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, revealing that she gave director Ridley Scott the idea of a sex scene between her character, Patrizia Reggiani, and Salma’s character, Pina.

Gaga explained how she pitched the idea to the director, adding that Hayek wanted to have cats following her around during the same scene, but had to come up with an idea to attract the animals.

“So I was thinking, you know, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio and you get the phone call that he‘s dead, that I walk over to you and kiss you,” Gaga said to Salma on the set of the film, to which she responded surprised, “WHAT!’“

It was then when Hayek had the idea of walking around the house, with the camera following her feet, having cats following her around the house. However she had to put a lot of catnip in her boots so the cats would follow her.

“Then we‘re surrounded by cats and we start making out, and I made out with Salma Hayek!” Gaga shared, and while the scene didn’t make the cut, she says she is “like that really, you know, annoying kid in school that’s like bragging that they made out with the popular girl, but has no proof.”