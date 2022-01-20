Lady Gaga reveals she and Salma Hayek filmed sex scenes that got cut from ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga caught everyone off guard when she described some steamy scenes that didn‘t make it into House of Gucci.

During a U.K. cast conversation for the film, Gaga revealed that she pushed for a sex scene with her costar, Salma Hayek.

The “Bad Romance” singer--who stars as Patrizia Reggiani--admitted in the clip that the sex scene with Hayek--who played TV psychic Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the movie--never made it to the final cut of the movie. During the Q&A, she also praised director Ridley Scott for embracing the idea.

The film, which was released in November 2021, follows Reggiani as she hires a hitman to kill her ex-husband, former head of the luxury fashion brand, Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. After learning Gucci wants a divorce, and after his death, Gaga’s character really leans on her friend Pina.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Lady Gaga revealed during the unnamed Q&A. “Okay, yeah, director‘s cut — who knows. This is a testament to him as a director because he allowed us to go there and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ’So after Maurizio dies maybe it gets hot.‘”

“You think she is kidding,” Hayek responded, adding that their characters had a “delicious relationship” that moviegoers “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” because several moments were cut. She went on to describe improvising moments with Gaga on set as “two girls from a different class, kind of having a blast going at this big world.”

While she didn’t get into specifics at the time, the Mexican actress previously revealed she shot scenes that never made it to the film during an interview with Variety in May 2021.

“I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and [Gaga] is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set,” she told Variety at the time. “We really couldn‘t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.”