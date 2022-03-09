Lauren Sanchez recognizes ‘fierce Latinas who just completely inspire me’ for International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, Lauren Sanchez is paying tribute to some seriously powerful women in her life.

She posted to Instagram on Tuesday, March 8 to honor some fellow Latinas who, according to Sanchez, “make this world a better place.”

“Recognizing International Women’s Day with these fierce Latinas who just completely inspire me,” she wrote in her caption. “You all make this world a better place. Thank you @thelittlemarket for bringing us all together and for all the work you’re doing to help women in underserved communities.”

The organization Lauren tagged, The Little Market, is a “nonprofit shop dedicated to supporting economic empowerment for individuals in underserved communities locally, nationally, and globally.”

For International Women’s Day, the nonprofit hosted a Luncheon, where they presented their inaugural Changemaker Award to Dolores Huerta, honoring her for “her extraordinary work and her vision for a more equitable world for everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Posting about the event on their Instagram Stories, the organization wrote, “Our mission would not be possible without the support of this ever-growing community of changemakers.” They also showed off the bags they handed out to the women in attendance, which read, “Mujeres Fuertes” or “Strong Women.”