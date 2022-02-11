Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shouts out her ex-husband Tony Gonzales

Lauren and Tony are co-parenting goals

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez had a long career as a reporter in front of the camera but, that doesn’t mean she still doesn’t get nervous. On Wednesday, the former TV anchor shared behind-the-scenes photos from an on-camera interview and, she admitted in the caption that she was feeling nervous. “BTS of yesterdays interviews. I haven’t been back in front of the camera in a long time, and trust me it’s not like riding a bike. Was a bit nervous,” she wrote. The mom went on to share an inspiring quote that her ex-husband Tony Gonzales tells their son Nikko, 20, “But as @tonygonzalez88 tells our son all the time. ‘Life takes off on the other side of fear,” she wrote.

Lauren Sanchez©Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sanchez©Lauren Sanchez

Sanchez and her ex-husband seem to be on amazing terms and great co-parents to Nikko. As noted by Page Six, there is not much known about the relationship but, Hollywood Zam reports that they split shortly after Nikko’s birth in 2001. Gonzales married his current wife, October Gonzales July 2007 and, they share River, 11, and Malia, 13.

While some people might get jealous to see their partner shouting out their ex on social media, Sanchez’s man Bezos is likely unbothered. They are all actually friends. In October, the couples even had a “parent weekend” mini-vacation in New York together. They were photographed grabbing lunch at Cipriani in New York City and were all smiles. Nikko also joined the lunch and got to see his parents happy in their relationships.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Tony and October Gonzales. Nikko Gonzales.©GrosbyGroup
Sanchez and October are good friends too, October shared a photo from the trip posing with Sanchez in New York with the sweet caption, “When you share kids with your friend.“



It has not been revealed what Laurens interview was for but she has been busy helicopter training, running her company Black Ops Aviation, and having fancy dinners with her billionaire boo, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. So the topics could be endless.

