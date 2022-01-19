Lauren Sanchez introduces her new cute co-pilot is and, it’s not Jeff Bezos

Just like her boyfriend Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez loves to take flight. The founder of Black Ops Aviation loves to fly her helicopter, and on Tuesday, she introduced the world to her adorable co-pilot, and it’s not Bezos. It’s her fluffy Pomeranian Husky Blu. “Meet my new co-pilot, Captain Blu. She might need a bit more training before I hand off the controls,” the journalist quipped in the caption.

©Lauren Sanchez





Considering the billionaire prefers space flights without a pilot, Bezos probably won’t be too sad she chose to hand the co-pilot position off to her pup. Plus, he has a pretty good relationship with the fluffy boy. They have even gone kayaking together and, the adventurous dog looked happy to share his mom with the shirtless businessman.

©Lauren Sanchez





Along with Blu, Sanchez has shared pics of another dog named “Luna.” Bezos has shared several photos and videos of the pup, so it looks like she might be his favorite. Jeff shared a pic of the messy dog in December and joked that she was on the “naughty list.”