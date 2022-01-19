Lauren Sanchez introduces her new cute co-pilot is and, it’s not Jeff Bezos

Just like her boyfriend Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez loves to take flight. The founder of Black Ops Aviation loves to fly her helicopter, and on Tuesday, she introduced the world to her adorable co-pilot, and it’s not Bezos. It’s her fluffy Pomeranian Husky Blu. “Meet my new co-pilot, Captain Blu. She might need a bit more training before I hand off the controls,” the journalist quipped in the caption.
Considering the billionaire prefers space flights without a pilot, Bezos probably won’t be too sad she chose to hand the co-pilot position off to her pup. Plus, he has a pretty good relationship with the fluffy boy. They have even gone kayaking together and, the adventurous dog looked happy to share his mom with the shirtless businessman.
Along with Blu, Sanchez has shared pics of another dog named “Luna.” Bezos has shared several photos and videos of the pup, so it looks like she might be his favorite. Jeff shared a pic of the messy dog in December and joked that she was on the “naughty list.”
Bezos and Sanchez have been happy in love traveling, enjoying PDA, and have even sparked engagement rumors. They rang in 2022 together aboard the Tender To yacht in St. Barth and Sanchez was photgraphed rocking a huge ring on her left hand. She was also wearing what looks like the same ring in photos she posted on Instagram from the “crazy disco” themed party.