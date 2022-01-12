Lauren Sanchez celebrates Jeff Bezos’ birthday with a loving tribute

Lauren Sanchez celebrated Jeff Bezos’ birthday with a public and sweet show of affection. The media personality took to Instagram to share a loving tribute of her partner.

Lauren’s message discusses her relationship with Jeff and how special he is aside from his great accomplishments and businesses, which are recognized all over the world. “If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes. Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don’t always see your heart the way my eyes do. They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do,” she writes.

In the post, Lauren talks about how good of a father Jeff is, and how good of a friend. “They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who’s heart is immeasurable and who’s ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this. Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up everyday excited to love you.” The video features a variety of photos of Jeff, from his childhood to the current day.