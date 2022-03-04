Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are working in the Amazon

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in Colombia. The couple is working on 30x30, a commitment that wants to protect 30% of the planet’s land by the year 2030. Sanchez shared a post on Instagram, where she explained their work alongside the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque.

The photos feature Sanchez and Bezos in the Amazon, with the wilderness as a backdrop. They’re joined by representatives of Bezos Earth Fund and foresters from Colombia.

“Jeff and I are deep in the Amazon with President @IvanDuqueMarquez of Colombia advancing our commitment to #30x30 — protecting 30% of the planet’s land and sea by 2030,” she wrote, referring to the international commitment that aims to preserve biodiversity. This effort has been one that Bezos has been supporting since the launch of the Bezos Earth Fund on the year 2020.

“Bezos Earth Fund has already committed $171 million to conserving and restoring both the Tropical Andes and a 4-country marine preserve in the Eastern Tropical Pacific which will be the largest transnational marine protected area in the world — and there is more help to come. 30x30 is a massive undertaking requiring many allies. It’s one we must take to help protect our planet,” Sanchez concluded.