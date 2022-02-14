Lauren Sanchez celebrates L.A. Super Bowl-winning alongside Jeff Bezos and her ex Tony Gonzalez

In a star-studded event, the Los Angeles Rams took home their second Lombardi Trophy after winning over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during the Super Bowl LVI Feb 13, 2022. The SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., welcomed thousands of football fans, including Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, entertainment reporter and news anchor, Lauren Sanchez.

While enjoying the game, the entrepreneur and the media personality mingled with their friends, including, Lauren’s ex, former football tight end Tony Gonzalez, one of the Latino athletes who has played at the Super Bowl.

Before the exciting match, Bezos and Sanchez started the weekend partying alongside other A-listers. The pair attended the h.wood Group and Revolve’s pop-up party headlined by Justin Bieber. The exclusive event gathered Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, Tobey Maguire, Tyga, Logan Paul, and more.

As reported by ABC News, Bieber performed for 45 minutes, and his set included songs “Somebody,” “Hold On,” “Ghost,” “As I Am,” and “What Do You Mean?”

During the weekend, Sanchez, who is a second-generation Mexican-American, also took to social media to honor her son, Nikko, born in 2001, from her relationship with Tony Gonzalez. “Nikko, you walk into a room, and the energy shifts. You make everyone feel welcome and included. That is a gift, and you kindly share it everyday. You are the sweetest big brother to ALL your siblings, the best cousin, the most generous friend and the greatest son a mom could wish for. You are always fair and meet both sides with compassion, love and kindness,” Lauren wrote.