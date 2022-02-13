Mary J. Blige says Super Bowl show will take things to ‘a whole other level’

Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl halftime show will be a crazy good time for all involved. The seasoned rapper and performer is one of this year’s halftime performers, alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, and she couldn’t be more excited over the chance to perform in one of the country’s most emblematic events.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blige set a high bar for her performance. “Just be prepared to have a good time. The show is crazy,” she said. “We are leaving everything on the stage.” She also talked a bit about Dr. Dre’s set and how amazing it looked from what she saw in his rehearsals. “I mean, I got goosebumps when I saw that set. I was like, ‘Oh this is...’ It’s amazing what’s gonna happen on Sunday.”

Of her own set, she says she wants to give viewers “Mary on steroids.” “The most beautiful, glamorous, ghetto fabulous whatever! We’re gonna take it to a whole other level,“ she said.

Blige is well aware of the honor and pressure of being one of the performers of the iconic Super Bowl halftime show. “I’m blessed, and it’s a lot of hard work and obedience and wanting the best for myself and believing in myself for real and doing the work that comes with that,” Blige said. “Because it’s not easy and this is what’s manifesting all these great things that are happening and loving on me, for me, makes everyone else love on you too.”

Blige is one of the world’s most iconic performers, leaving an imprint on the rap genre and having a long history of successful records and releases. This Friday, she released her news album, titled “Good Morning Gorgeous,” which was born out of one of the darkest periods in her life. She called the writing process a “whole therapy session.”