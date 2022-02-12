Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This year’s Super Bowl will be hosted in Los Angeles, which means there will be tons of celebrity-packed parties and events. From parties hosted by big publications, to concerts featuring performers like John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Gwen Stefani and more.
Scroll down to have a look at some of the celebrities in attendance to a variety of pre-Super Bowl events:
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!