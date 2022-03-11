Lady Gaga shares ‘five golden rules’ to safely be there for someone struggling with mental health

Lady Gaga has made a constant effort to promote mental health among young people, advocating for the importance of accessible mental health resources, this time through her Born This Way Foundation.

The 35-year-old star is joining forces with Canadian mental health charity Jack.org to launch the Be There Certificate, a free online mental health course in English, Spanish and French.

“Sharing this resource with each of those young people and the world means everything to me and I share it as a way to remind myself and everyone else that we each have a role to play in being there for each other,” Gaga shared to People.

Lady Gaga listed the “five golden rules” on how to safely be there for someone, “Number one, say what you see. Number two, show you care. Number three, hear them out. Number four, know your role. Number five, connect to help, kindly and safely.”

“It can feel daunting to start the conversation about mental health with someone else and offer support. With the Be There Certificate you learn how to truly, kindly safely be there for someone while maintaining your own mental wellness,” she declared.

The singer’s mom, Cynthia Germanotta, who is also the co-founder and president of the Born This Way Foundation agrees, as they are constantly working “to promote the mental health and wellness of young people by: making kindness cool; validating the emotions of young people; and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health.”

The new mental health course “is designed to increase mental health literacy,” providing the “knowledge, skills, and confidence” people need “to safely support their peers who may be struggling with their mental health.”