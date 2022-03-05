Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez and more stars presenting the 2022 Oscars

Lady Gaga is among the Hollywood stars presenting the 94th Academy Awards, unveiling the winners alongside ‘The Batman’ star Zoe Kravitz, Oscar winner Kevin Costner, Oscar nominee Rosie Perez, Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn, and previous host Chris Rock.

Producers for the highly anticipated show are set to announce more presenters, explaining that they are “thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Will Packer and Shayla Cowan previously announced the three main hosts for the ceremony, revealing that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be sharing the stage this year at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on 27 March.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” a press release stated, explaining that it will be “the precise goal of the show this year.”

And while Gaga was expected to be honored with a Best Actress nomination for her performance in ‘House of Gucci,’ the singer was surprisingly snubbed, and she is now ready to grace the stage at the Oscars as presenter.

Gaga will also be co-hosting the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party alongside Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, and David Furnish.