Zoe Kravitz reveals unusual methods to play Catwoman in The Batman, including drinking milk from a bowl

Zoe Kravitz is revealing more details about her preparation to take on the coveted role of ‘Catwoman’ in the long awaited film ‘The Batman,’ explaining that she did everything she could to get into character, including “drinking milk from a bowl.”

The 33-year-old star talked to Jimmy Fallon about some of the unusual methods she used to embody Selina Kyle, with the TV host looking surprised when he asked “You drank milk out of a bowl?” to which Zoe responded, “I’m method, dude!”

The actress had previously detailed some other methods she used, including studying animals to understand their movements and portray Catwoman better on the big screen.

“I watched a bunch of cat videos, feline videos, watching them fight,” she continued “I was so interested in the fact that you can’t read their faces at all, which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them.”

She also reflected on their changes in behavior, explaining that the film crew put her “in a room with a bunch of cats… but the cats didn’t care. I was just sitting here, and the cats would just walk away, it did nothing,” revealing they were “the hardest thing to control during the shooting, “getting a cat to stay in one place, impossible.’

Zoe previously confirmed Catwoman’s sexuality in the movie, stating that she interpreted her character as bisexual, as she can be seen having a close relationship with her friend Anika, “That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship.”