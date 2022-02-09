Lady Gaga reacts to Oscar snub for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga had some of the most interesting campaign moments for the Oscar, making fans excited for a possible Best Actress award, however the ‘House of Gucci’ star didn’t receive a nomination, reacting gracefully with a sweet message.

The singer and actress took to social media to share her thoughts, after it was announced that the movie received one Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, recognizing Frederic Aspiras, who has been working with Gaga for 15 years.

The star posted a photo with her hairstylist, congratulating him for his first Oscar nomination, competing against ‘Coming 2 America,’ ‘Cruella’, ‘Dune,’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’

“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming,” the actress shared, detailing all his hard work and dedication for the movie, “He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation.”

“He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you,” Gaga declared.

She also took a moment to congratulate all the nominees this year: “Congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic-you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,“

“Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!,” she added.