Beyoncé is officially an Oscar nominee! The star receives her first Oscar nomination for King Richard

Beyoncé has done it again! The superstar is officially an Oscar nominee, after breaking the record for most Grammy wins in history last year, the singer is now coming for the Academy Awards.

Loading the player...

The 40-year-old artist has been nominated for the Best Original Song category with ‘Be Alive,’ co-writing the track for Best Picture nominee ‘King Richard.’

The highly anticipated biopic tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, receiving nominations in five other categories including Best Actor for Will Smith, who is also executive producer for the film.

The Hollywood star shared her thoughts on having Beyoncé’s powerful voice in the movie, explaining that her song was a perfect match in telling the inspiring story of the family, detailing special moments and showing their journey to become tennis champions.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment.” the actor revealed, “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

The singer has previously performed at the Oscars, including in 2007 when she performed another Best Original Song nominee for ‘Dreamgirls.’ Now Beyoncé is competing for the Oscar against Lin-Manuel Miranda for Encanto’s ‘Dos Oruguitas,’ Billie Eilish and Finneas for the James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ and Van Morrison’s ‘Down to Joy’ from the film ‘Belfast.’