Sebastián Yatra’s performance of ‘Dos Oruguitas’ in ‘Encanto’ scores Oscar nomination

Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-platinum artist Sebastián Yatra celebrates alongside the whole cast of Disney’s Encanto. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently unveiled which actors, movies, songs, and professionals compete for the coveted statuette, and among the nominees is “Dos Oruguitas.”

The Walt Disney animated film received the coveted Oscar nomination for “Best Original Song,” written by acclaimed composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. Yatra’s performance unlocked a career milestone. Sebastián debuted in the Spotify US Chart Top 50 as the only Spanish-language song figuring on the chart.

The award-winning star recently released his genre-bending 17-track third studio album Dharma alongside multi-platinum certifications, including 2.3 Billion combined streams and a #1 ranking on Spotify’s US & Global album debut charts.

The album peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Latin Streaming & Latin digital song sales charts. It ranked in position #23 on Spotify globally, entering in Top 10 list in seven countries, including Spain, Argentina, Ecuador, and Peru.

To date, Yatra is in the position 47th as the singer with the most streams on YouTube. His most recent releases includes “Tacones Rojos,” “Pareja del Año,” “Chica Ideal”), and the Latin GRAMMYs nominated ballad “Adios.”

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will air on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Read here the full list of Oscar nominees.