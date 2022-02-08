92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show
Congratulations!

Ariana DeBose, Penélope Cruz, and ‘Encanto’ among the nominated for the 2022 Oscars: Read the complete list

The award ceremony will air on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The complete list of nominations for the 94th Oscars is finally here! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just unveiled which actors, movies, songs, and professionals compete for the coveted statuette.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will air on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Read below the full list of Oscar nominees:

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage©GettyImages
Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Judi Dench, Bel﻿fast
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Directing

  • Belfast
  • Drive My Car
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Film Editing

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • tick, tick…BOOM!

Makeup & Hairstyling

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Animated Short Film

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Costume Design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Live-Action Short Film

  • Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Sound

Belfast

  • Dune
  • No Time To Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machine
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Song

  • “Be Alive,” King Richard
  • “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
  • “Down To Joy,” Belfast
  • “No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
  • “Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Visual Effects

Dune

  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematography

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Production Design

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Documentary Short

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs For Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

  • Ascensions
  • Flee
  • Attica
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing With Fire

International Feature

  • Drive My Car
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person In The World

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more