Ariana DeBose, Penélope Cruz, and ‘Encanto’ among the nominated for the 2022 Oscars: Read the complete list

The complete list of nominations for the 94th Oscars is finally here! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just unveiled which actors, movies, songs, and professionals compete for the coveted statuette.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will air on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Read below the full list of Oscar nominees:

Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Best Picture

B elfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightma re Alley

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Bel﻿fast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Directing

Belfast

Drive My Car

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down To Joy,” Belfast

“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Visual Effects

Dune