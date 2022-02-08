Ariana DeBose, Penélope Cruz, and ‘Encanto’ among the nominated for the 2022 Oscars: Read the complete list

The complete list of nominations for the 94th Oscars is finally here! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just unveiled which actors, movies, songs, and professionals compete for the coveted statuette.
The 2022 Oscars ceremony will air on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Read below the full list of Oscar nominees:
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Directing
- Belfast
- Drive My Car
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick…BOOM!
Makeup & Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Live-Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Sound
Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Music (Original Score)
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machine
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Original Song
- “Be Alive,” King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
- “Down To Joy,” Belfast
- “No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
- “Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Visual Effects
Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs For Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Documentary Feature
- Ascensions
- Flee
- Attica
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
International Feature
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person In The World
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about