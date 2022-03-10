Dune Part 2: Florence Pugh is ready to join Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming film

Florence Pugh is ready to join the cast of Dune: Part 2, which is set to be released in October 2023 with returning characters played by Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, among others.

The 26-year-old actress, who recently auditioned for the coveted role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic, is now in talks to join the sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve. Florence would be playing Princess Irulan in the sequel, daughter to Emperor Shaddam IV, who sends the Atreides family to Arrakis.

And while the script is still being written, it was reported that ‘Dune: Part Two’ will be the continuation of the storyline, which follows Paul Atreides’ fight to free Arrakis from House Harkonnen.

Another important character that will be appearing in the upcoming film is Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of the baron who heads House Harkonnen, however a casting announcement is still expected for him and Emperor Shaddam IV.

Warner Bros confirmed the sequel last year, after the worldwide success of the first film, declaring that “Denis Villeneuve crafted a film that is both visually extraordinary and emotionally transporting, as evidenced by its global success both critically and at the box office.”

“We are thrilled to continue on this journey with Denis and his cast and crew, and our partners at Legendary, and can’t wait to bring the next chapter of this epic tale to theaters in October 2023,” the statement said.