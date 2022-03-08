WATCH: Zendaya redefines futuristic glamour in iconic photo shoot

Zendaya proves once again why she is considered an undeniable fashion icon, this time teaming up with ‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve, who made sure to provide creative direction in a new photo shoot for W’s directors issue, heavily inspired in science fiction and in David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth.’

The 25-year-old Hollywood star, who is known for showing her glamorous side on the red carpet, was styled by her talented collaborator Law Roach, dressing the ‘Euphoria’ actress in Schiaparelli’s galactic spring 2022 collection.

Zendaya looked ethereal in the unique photo shoot, also wearing Burberry, Saint Laurent, a custom made Valentino, a chainmail Christopher Kane Dress and a sheer Maximilian gown.

Villeneuve was also inspired by the location in Malibu, “an unfinished architectural project by Frank Lloyd Wright’s grandson Eric Lloyd Wright.” The filmmaker described it as, “the way we look at Greece right now, a Greek temple.”

“Imagine visiting that house in Malibu from 2,000 years in the future, what it would look like, and the emotion we would have regarding our own world,” he explained.

Zendaya shared her thoughts on the futuristic concept, “You have this beautiful meeting of escapism, other realms, dimensions, planets, futurist times,” she continued, But then you can also exist as a human being who’s just going through life and trying to survive. It’s so hard to find the heart in something really, really massive. And there’s no person better at that than Denis.”

Fans and friends of the star commented on her new cover, including her co-stars Alexa Demi who wrote, “Beautifullllll,” Maude Apatow commenting “WOW,” her boyfriend Tom Holland adding fire emojis, and model Karlie Kloss with a crown and a red heart emoji.