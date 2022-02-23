Zendaya hilariously reacts to paparazzi video of her tripping

We all know just how elegant and sophisticated Zendaya looks at every red carpet she steps foot on--but she still has some not-so-graceful moments here and there that make her seem more human.

During a recent trip to Rome, the Euphoria actress nearly took a tumble as she exited the car and walked into Eitch Borromini for lunch surrounded by security. Luckily, three of the men walking by her side caught the star before she fell, but the moment still made its way onto the internet.

Fans thought the video was entertaining, but nobody thought it was as funny as Zendaya herself, who posted a rare Instagram Story reacting to the clip in real time.

“I can’t stop laughing … did they really have to take a video of me tripping,” she captioned a screenshot of herself mid-trip.

The 25-year-old went on to post multiple videos of her cracking up at the situation on her IG Story, telling her fans, “They got me. Crying.”

She also posted a flick from another moment that day where she was seen looking more graceful, walking out of the building wearing a chic black dress and a matching cardigan with Valentino pumps.

“I was tryna be cute today,” Zendaya said on Instagram.

The actress went on to share a meme that was made by her followers, edited to look like she was flying through the air towards Marvel’s Dr. Strange, whom she starred alongside in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Even though it might be embarassing, it’s good to see Zendaya can laugh at herself after moments like this.