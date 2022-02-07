Zendaya and Tom Holland just bought their first home together!

Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking their relationship to the next level! The new It couple are officially moving in together after buying their first home together in London.

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stars have proven to be major relationship goals since rumors of their romance started, with Tom posting the most adorable photo on the set of the movie in September, captioned “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” confirming their status.

Zendaya and Tom are also interested in doing some renovations to their lavish home, which will have a gym, a movie theater, and even a man cave.

A close source to the Hollywood actor revealed that they are interested in acquiring high-tech security and an “8-foot steel security gate on the drive” to avoid the paparazzi.

“They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them,” the source shared.