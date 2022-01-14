Zendaya mourns the death of Ronnie Spector ahead of playing her in biopic

Zendaya is mourning the loss of rock legend Ronnie Spector.

Spector, the lead singer of the iconic girl group the Ronettes, died on Wednesday at age 78 following a short battle with cancer.

The following day, Zendaya--who is set to portray Spector in a movie about the musician’s life--honored her mentor and friend by sharing a sweet selfie she took with the rock star in December 2018.

In her caption, the Emmy-winning actress gushed over how amazing Ronnie truly was, thanking the late star for how much she gave the world.

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” Zendaya began in her caption. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.”

She continued, “Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same.”

“I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did,” Z concluded. “We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.”

The upcoming biopic about Spector’s life will be based on her autobiography Be My Baby, which she co-wrote with Vince Waldron.

According to reports from Variety, Spector hand-picked Zendaya to play her in the movie. She was serving as an executive producer on the project.

Spector’s family made a statement on Wednesday announcing her passing, writing: “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.”

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude,” the statement continued. “Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her. ”