Zendaya looks zen-sational in vintage Valentino at the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere

Any time Zendaya walks the red carpet, it’s an evening to remember.

The actress upped the ante once again on Wednesday, January 5 when she stepped out for the Season 2 premiere of her hit series, Euphoria, in Los Angeles.

The Emmy-winner looked better than ever in a vintage Valentino outfit that was equally simple and stunning. The strapless black-and-white striped number from the designer‘s spring/summer 1992 ready-to-wear collection was first debuted on supermodel Linda Evangelista at Valentino’s Paris fashion show in 1991.

As fans of the Euphoria cast already know, the whole ensemble is full of fashionable friends, so Zendaya wasn’t the only one from the series to go all out for the event.

The 25-year-old’s co-star and real-life bestie Hunter Schafer wore an off-the-shoulder, burgundy Prada dress with a nude, collared undershirt. Another fan-favorite, Sydney Sweeney, opted for two-piece Miu Miu gown with floral appliques.

Also present at the Euphoria premiere were Alexa Demi, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Austin Abrams,Angus Cloud, and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson.

Not present for the evening was Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland, though we have no doubts he supported her from the sidelines. Even though they have already starred together in three Spider-Man films, the London native has expressed his desire to make it onto Euphoria--though it hasn’t happened yet.

“I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season,” Tom said in a recent Q&A with Zendaya. “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I want to be in Euphoria!”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya referenced his comments from their Spider-Man Q&A, admitting they’re still trying to make it happen.

“He supported me through the whole season,” she recalled. As for the cameo? Apparently, they‘ve “talked about it.”

“You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him,” she said.

Looks like we’ll have to wait for Season 3 for that one.