Zendaya and Coco Gauff fangirl over each other online

Zendaya and Coco Gauff are fans of each other. While promoting her new film “Challengers,” Zendaya revealed that she’d love to meet Coco Gauff. The moment attracted the eye of Gauff herself, who dropped an excited comment on social media.

Zendaya has been attending various red carpets over the past few days, promoting “Challengers,” where she plays a tennis player. After a journalist asked her who inspired her, Zendaya sayd, “I love Coco. I haven’t met her yet, but I sure hope so,” she said. “Brad is her coach so I'm like 'I want to meet her,'” she continued, referring to the tennis coach Brad Gilbert, who worked with Zendaya throughout the shoot.

The moment was shared on line, and prompted a reply from Coco Gauff herself. “Omgggg,” she wrote in the comments section. She also shared the clip on her Instagram stories, writing, “SCREAMING IN MY BED RN ILY TOO.”

©Coco Gauff



Gauff’s Instagram story

Gauff and Zendaya’s previous interactions

While Zendaya has confirmed that the two haven’t met, there have been some interactions between the two over the past couple of years. Following Gauff’s win at last year’s US Open, Zendaya sent her a bouquet of flowers that weighted over 50 pounds. "The coolest thing that happened to me was Zendaya sent me flowers to my house. It was like a huge bouquet of flowers. My brother & I struggled to lift it up. I think it weighed at least 50 pounds. It was so heavy," said Gauff in an interview.