Zendaya almost didn’t wear the famous metal Mugler suit to the ‘Dune’ premiere

Zendaya has had many amazing red-carpet fashion moments, but nothing compares to Thierry Mugler’s metal robot suit she wore to the Dune Two premiere in February. It became a viral sensation, and she looked incredible, but it almost didn’t happen.

The actress reflected on her biggest fashion moments with Vogue’s “Life in Looks.” It was Zendaya’s idea to wear the famous suit. “This suit, everybody knows it, and I was like, ‘I wonder if I could wear that?’” she said.

She pitched the idea to her stylist, Law Roach, “And so I sent it to Law, and I was like, ‘What if we wore this for the premiere?’” she recalled. Roach was in but was worried she would back out. “Don’t play with me, don’t make me get started on something, and make me do this if you’re going to chicken out at the last minute and be too scared to wear it,” he told her.

Roach did his magic to get the 1995 suit out of the archives, and someone who helped make the original suit was with them. He explained there may be a possibility that “certain parts won’t fit,” because she might have different proportions than the original model and the hinges on it.



But, it “fit like a glove” and the 27-year-old actress said it felt like it was “meant to be.” However, it was not a comfortable piece of metal. After wearing it for 10 minutes, maybe less, Zendaya got “really lightheaded.”

“The metal conducts and holds onto heat very quickly and kind of traps heat in,” Zendaya explained. Plus, she had a complete body suit underneath, which added another “barrier” of heat. As days started leading up to the big event, Zendaya found herself thinking, “This is a bad idea.”

As we saw, the Euphoria star found the courage to wear the suit, and it paid off. “But I put it on, and I went out there, and I did it,” she said proudly. Thankfully, she didn’t have to watch the screening in the metal look. As noted by Page Six, she changed into a black Mugler dress for the rest of the event.