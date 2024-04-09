Kylie Jenner turns heads in sparkly bikini during her tropical getaway

Kylie Jenner is making headlines again. The famous Kardashian-Jenner family was photographed relaxing in Turks and Caicos ahead of the upcoming season of their reality show ‘The Kardashians,’ including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who wore matching snakeskin swimsuits.

However, it seems Kylie stole the show wearing a Chanel bikini covered in rhinestones. The 26-year-old businesswoman posed in her sparkly bikini, pairing the wet look with minimal jewelry, with the beach as the perfect background amid her tropical getaway.

Kylie showed off her incredible figure and got all the attention, as the bikini is part of Chanel’s 1995 collection, and was once worn by supermodels Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer on the runway. The reality star documented her beach moment on social media and shared some photos after going for a swim in the ocean.

“Back in paradise,” she wrote on Instagram, with many of her fans and followers praising her for her looks. Kylie’s celebrity friends also took to social media to share some sweet comments, including her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, who wrote “THATS MY GIRL,” and her makeup artist, commenting, “hotness.”

Kourtney Kardashian was also on the family vacation, and fans of the reality show believe that they are currently filming an episode of the series during their vacation. Kourtney decided to wear a chic two-piece bikini in black, joining the family fun and sharing a photo while swimming in the ocean.

Other online users took to social media to ask Kylie about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. However, the actor is apparently on the set of his new movie, portraying Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic.