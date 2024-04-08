Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kim and Khloé Kardashian are enjoying a relaxing time in Turks and Caicos. The two famous sisters were spotted working on their tan and swimming in the ocean while wearing matching snakeskin bikinis. And while the pair are known for having busy schedules, it seems they are taking a break during their tropical getaway, ahead of the upcoming season of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’
