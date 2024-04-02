Kim Kardashian shares Sabrina Carpenter’s lingerie photoshoot, calls her ‘the next-gen pop star’

Kim Kardashian has done it again. The businesswoman continues to recruit fan-favorite musicians and celebrities for her brand. This time it was none other than Sabrina Carpenter who posed for the famous Kardashian, in an “ultra-romantic” photoshoot.

Kim went on to describe Sabrina as the “next-gen pop star,” proving that she is a fan of the singer and her new music. Sabrina can be seen wearing multiple ensembles, including a pink lingerie set featuring a mini skirt, as well as a different lingerie set in yellow.

“Hello it’s Sabrina your SKIMS girl,” the singer wrote on Instagram, sharing some of her favorite photos, including one where she can be seen reading a book and relaxing in her bedroom. Sabrina wore her signature blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a pink lip.

She also wore minimal jewelry and posed for the cameras, sharing a clip of the photoshoot where she is smiling and wearing a green ensemble. “This shoot is giving Britney Spears,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Sabrina looks like a real life Polly Pocket doll! What a stunning woman!”

Meanwhile, fans of the singer took to Instagram to share some mixed reactions about the photoshoot, as some online users remember the feud between Taylor Swift and Kim, and Sabrina has been the ongoing opening act for Taylor’s ‘Eras Tour.’

“Touring with Taylor but supporting Kim?” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “What about Taylor?” adding, “Oh honey you’re gorgeous but not this brand.” Despite the comments, Kim and Taylor are seemingly on good terms following the feud.