Sabrina Carpenter gives Lionel Messi a shout-out during Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Argentina

Sabrina Carpenter has been opening for Taylor Swift’s concerts in Latin America, as part of her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’ concerts. The 24-year-old singer is known for adding a fun twist to one of her hit songs in every of her shows, including a different outro, depending on the country or city she performs.

This time the young performer decided to give a shout out to Lionel Messi during her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fans of the athlete went crazy after she referenced him on her outro; “When I’m in the bedroom I feel sexy,” she started, “He’s having a ball he call me Messi. Argentina, will you be my bestie?”

This is not the first time that Sabrina honors a Latin American country during her performance, as she made her Mexican fans very happy while taking the stage at Foro Sol in August. “If you are a Swiftie you’re mi gente. Let me hear make some noise DF,” she said before singing one of Selena Quintanilla’s iconic songs ‘Dreaming of You.’

And while Argentinians celebrate the multiple concert dates of Taylor, they are also thrilled to see Messi arriving in his home country, with the soccer player documenting his time in Buenos Aires.

Taylor had to reschedule her recent show due to weather conditions. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert,” she announced on social media, following strong rain in the city.