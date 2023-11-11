Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Buenos Aires, Argentina©GettyImages
DISCULPE?

Taylor Swift has been showing off her Spanish in Argentina

She had to reschedule her second show

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Taylor Swift has resumed her record-breaking Eras tour in Argentina, and she’s taking the opportunity to show off the words she knows in Spanish. Videos have made their rounds on TikTok, where fans can be heard screaming with excitement. Unfortunately, fans and her boo Travis Kelce who just arrived in the country, will have to wait to hear it in person because she rescheduled tonight’s show due to rain.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Buenos Aires, Argentina©GettyImages

TikToker Jessica Golitch shared a video Thursday showing Swift on stage with her guitar, welcoming the crowd to the show. “Buenos Aires bienvenidos al Eras Tour,” she says in the mic.



Swift showed off her Spanish again later that night, asking fans if they had “dies minutos.” There are hilarious comments like, “me after doing nothing in my Spanish class for 45 mins,” and “We love a bilingual queen.”


Travis Kelce arrives in Argentina, Swift reschedules show

Swift will bless Argentina with three shows. She was forced to reschedule the second show Friday due to rain. The news came just hours after Kelce arrived in the country and the show will now take place Sunday. It’s unclear if Kelce will still be in Argentina for the performance.

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs©GettyImages

The “Love Story” singer shared the news on her Instagram story. “I love a rain show but I am never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert,” she wrote.

She stayed positive, looking at the bright side,“Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

If Kelce doesn’t have to return to Missouri for practice, they could have a sweet little vacation ahead of them. His next game is November 20th against the Philadelphia Eagles.


