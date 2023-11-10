New Music Friday: Maria Becerra, CUCO, Arcángel, Brainstory, and more

It’s Friday, and to make it even better, a federal holiday in the United States. Get your Veterans Day started by checking out our weekly round up of new music dropped this week from a variety of genres.

1. Maria Becerra, Chencho Corleone, Ovy On The Drums - PISCINA

Three powerhouses come together as Maria Becerra collaborates with Chencho Corleone, and music producer Ovy On The Drums. “PISCINA” was born in Medellín, Colombia, and Becerra said in a press release, “As soon as we entered the studio, [Ovy] said, ‘I have a fantastic track to share with you.’ The intro and chorus he played captivated me; I was in love with the song from the moment I heard J Quiles’s interpretation of the parts he composed. I knew I had to be part of this and we re-recorded it in his studio that very day.”

2. Cuco - Edith

Cuco, releases his latest album “Hitchhiker.” The Mexican-American singer and multi-instrumentalist continues to show his talent and unique sound on the 6 track EP. The focus track, “Edith,” is a dreamy musical experience and comes with a fun and visually pleasing music video.

3. OKAN- Eshu Nigüe (Elegua)

Afro-Cuban duo OKAN, led by Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne release their new album Okantomi. Featured on the album is “Eshu Nigüe (Elegua)” which will have your body moving and ready to dance. The duo explores their deep African roots with all aspects of Cuban culture melding Afro-Cuban forms including sacred Lacumi chants and rhythms with virtuosic jazz and classical performances.

4. Arcángel - Plutón

Latin Trap pioneer, Arcángel shows off his versatility, paying tribute to his Dominican heritage with his latest single “PLUTÓN.” Staying true to his urban essence the R&B and bachata fusion is a sweet listening experience.

5. Brainstory - Nobody But You

Rialtos Brainstory, made up of Mexican-American brothers Kevin and Tony Martin and Eric Hagstrom release, “Nobody But You.” “I think in today’s world there’s a lot of people looking for something to give their life meaning, but unfortunately there are entities out there ready to tell them how to achieve that, but with the wrong intentions and many people are misled. The truth is blurry these days and we have to rely on our instincts a lot more to navigate through life situations. Nobody but you is essentially aimed to carry that message,” Kevin told HOLA! USA.

6. Dua Lipa - Houdini

Dua Lipa proves she knows her worth with the dance track “Houdini.” The fun song gained 10 million views in less than 24 hours.



7. Maldy, Ryan Castro- Chichi Pana

Maldy and Ryan Castro come together for “Chichi Pana.” The track seamlessly fuses the timeless essence of reggaeton with contemporary elements. Their verses will have you ready to perrear and party.

8. Eyedress - Separate Ways (Audio) ft. The Marías

Eyedress releases their new single “Separate Ways” featuring The Marías. The ethereal song will have you vibing with slowed-down percussion and synths.

9. JerrySAN, @TotoyElFrio - AMEN

JerrySAN and Totoy El Frio come together for AMEN. The urban house beat shows off their catchy flow as they sing about their motivations. Totoy El Frio was eager to jump on the track once he heard the song. Based in Medellín, Jerry has been connecting with fans on social media from the start, gaining popularity.

10. T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - That’s How We Ballin

Musical legends T-Pain and Snoop Dogg team up together for “That’s How We Ballin.” It comes with an epic music video directed and edited by T-Pain which pays homage to the late Paul Reuben’s biker bar tequila scene in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.

11. SITA - 333

Spanish DJ/producer Sita Abellán (aka SITA) has styled stars like Kim Kardashian and J. Balvin, but now she’s ready for the world to hear her unique sound. “333” comes with an experimental sound and music video.

