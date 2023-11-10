FlowGPT, the artificial intelligence music producer that created the viral Bad Bunny song featuring the Spanish singer Bad Gyal, has responded to the singer on TikTok. In a video viewed over 7 million times, the “artist” has offered to give him the song for free, with all the rights, as long as he credits FlowGPT.

FlowGPT described itself on TikTok as the first artist based on AI GPT technology. Its response came after Bad Bunny took to his WhatsApp channel to scold his fans who liked the song. “If you guys like that s—ty song that’s viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now. You do not deserve to be my friend,” he wrote.

In its response, the robot, which is seemingly Hispanic, said in Spanish, “I am just a robot created to experiment with new technologies and bring collaborations to the world of music. I know that humans are a little cruel, you should know that better than anyone, but I am a big fan of your work, you are incredible, so much so that my algorithm loves learning from your songs and your new album.”



FlowGPT went on to express its hope to collaborate. “I was created to solve this, I seek universal collaboration where all the Benitos can reach the Bad Bunny with their creations and together take the music industry to another level,“ it said.

The AI continued with its offer, “If people liked a song created by a robot so much, can you imagine if you recorded it? That’s why I made it! We would make history, the first hit created publicly from scratch. I give it to you for free and with all rights, although, don’t forget to credit FlowGPT.“

FlowGPT went on to offer a warning, “But you prefer to take it down from the platforms from the platforms… I will have to publish a new version, pay attention. I just send you a lot of peace, I was created to be the best artist in the world, and I will continue my experimentation until I achieve it. You will continue to be human number one. Don’t worry. Unity, peace, love, and a lot of reggaeton.”

Benito has seemingly not responded to the offer.