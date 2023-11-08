Bad Bunny is not happy with fans sharing viral AI song: ‘Not my friends’

Bad Bunny is sharing his thoughts about music created with AI. The Puerto Rican singer is criticizing some of his fans after he noticed a viral song started making the rounds on social media, which features an imitation of his vocals, featuring Spanish singer Bad Gyal.

Made with the help of FlowGPT, the track ‘NostalgIA’ has been shared on TikTok multiple times and Bad Bunny is not happy about it, as many online users have revealed that they like the AI song despite not being made by the actual singer. “If you guys like that s—ty song that’s viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now. You do not deserve to be my friend,” he wrote on his public WhatsApp chat.

FlowGPT responded to the criticism after learning about the singer’s thoughts on the song. “Do you remember that Benito from before? His hunger to be heard? To mark a before and after in music? There are millions of Benitos around the world, who are frustrated but have incredible talent. Unfortunately, these Benitos will never have the same opportunity as you,” they said.

Fans of the singer have also talked about the track, admitting that they like the song despite being AI. “Anyone knows if it’s on Apple Music?” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “AI needs to drop the album,” adding, “Bad Bunny is tripping, he knows this is his flow.”

“That’s why I made the new album, to get rid of people like that,” Bad Bunny wrote on WhatsApp, declaring that he is not interested in fans who prefer AI over his music.