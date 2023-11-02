Watch Bad Bunny and Steve Buscemi in ‘Baticano’ music video

Bad Bunny released an appropriately spooky music video for Halloween. The video is for his song “Baticano,” from his last record “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” and stars Bad Bunny as the first vampire to ever grace the big screen, Count Orlock. The character first appeared in “Nosferatu,” a film released in 1922 that went on to become a classic of cinema and horror in general. There’s a lot of cool things going on, but the best part is Steve Buscemi, who stars as the scientist in charge of reviving the ancient vampire.

Various photos uploaded on Instagram show Bad Bunny’s incredible costume, made out of prosthetics, fake teeth and a large nose. The photographer Jomo Davila shared a look on his social media, sharing a close up of Bad Bunny’s make up and various photos of him and Buscemi in character.

The video is shot in black and white and is directed by Stillz, Bad Bunny’s long time collaborator and one of the most prolific music video directors working in reggaeton today. It tracks Bad Bunny as he’s awakened and goes to different locations, including a cementery, a village, and finally, terrorizing a woman. Some scenes are plucked straight from the film itself.

Bad Bunny’s last record

Bad Bunny’s last record was released a couple of weeks ago, with him announcing its release a couple of days before its drop date. The album dropped with a music video for “Monaco,” which stars Al Pacino and features some stunning locales, including New York and Monaco itself. Following the release of the album, Bad Bunny announced a U.S. tour, which quickly sold out its presale tickets.

