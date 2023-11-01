Kendall Jenner’s Wonder Woman costume receives Lynda Carter approval

Kendall Jenner had a busy Halloween week. Following her Marilyn Monroe costume at her Halloween party in the Chateau Marmont, Jenner decided to recreate Lynda Carter’s iconic Wonder Woman character in a clip she shared on social media. The video was incredibly well made and got some love from Carter herself.

Jenner shared a post on Instagram, showing off a photo of her Wonder Woman costume and a clip of herself going through Lynda Carter’s classic Wonder Woman transformation. The sequence remains one of the most iconic parts of the Wonder Woman TV series, which ran from 1976 until 1979, and shows the character of Diana Prince turning into Wonder Woman.

"You're doing amazing, sweetie," wrote Carter on the post, referencing yet another iconic TV moment, when Kris Jenner was praising and photographing Kim Kardashian in her Playboy photoshoot in 2007.

Kendall Jenner’s Halloween outfits

Aside from her stunning Wonder Woman and Marilyn Monroe tributes, Jenner also collaborated with her sister Kylie Jenner for matching outfits. The two dressed up as Sugar and Spice, two relatively unknown characters that appeared in the “Batman Forever” film. Kendall took the part of Sugar, dressing up in cream colors and a blonde wig, while Kylie took the role of Spice, wearing a black wig and an outfit made out of dark and maroon colors.

Kylie shared a video on TikTok where she approached Kendall, adding an audio of “Mean Girls.” “Why are you dressed so scary?” dubs Kendall. “It’s Halloween!” says Kylie.

