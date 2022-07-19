Lynda Carter shares a throwback with a very young Ben Affleck

Lynda Carter is mostly known for her role as “Wonder Woman” but she has an extensive career in TV and film. Carter took to social media to reminisce about one of her old projects, where she starred alongside a pre-JLOBen Affleck.

The exchange started on Twitter, when she wrote, “Who remembers ‘Daddy?” while sharing the film’s poster. She added another tweet, which contained the image of herself and Affleck. “Featuring a young Bruce Wayne…”

She then shared the image on her Instagram, tagging Danielle Steel, the author of the story in which the movie is based on and one of the most prolific and succesful writers of all time.

“Daddy” is a TV film released in 1991. The film follows Oliver (Patrick Duffy) and his three children (one of whom is played by Affleck) as he struggles with the fact that his wife has left their family to pursue her career. Oliver then meets an actress (Lynda Carter), whom he falls in love with.

Lynda Carter played the lead role in “Wonder Woman” over the course of three seasons. She is set to star in the upcoming “Wonder Woman” film, alongside Gal Gadot.