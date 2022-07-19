Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will host a big wedding celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have tied the knot in Las Vegas, but the celebrations aren’t over. Sources close to the newlyweds revealed they would host a big wedding celebration with their friends and family.
Lopez published in her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck said their “I dos” at A Little White Chapel. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the singer, actress, and businesswoman said.
Although Jennifer said that the ceremony was what she wanted, an insider tells People that the couple “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”
The Afflecks haven’t taken any trip as husband and wife yet. “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” the source says.
“Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben,” adds the source. “She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect.”
Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, referring to all the time they spent apart after breaking up in 2003.
“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the Marry Me star said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”