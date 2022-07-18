Vanessa Hudgens says Jennifer Lopez ‘deserves the whole world’ after marrying Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised the world with their wedding, and their celebrity friends are also celebrating their union and wishing them the best in this new era. Vanessa Hudgens, who co-stars alongside JLo in the film Second Act, also reacted to the news.

“I was literally scrolling through Instagram and I saw that and I gasped,” the singer and actress told E! News. “I’m so excited for her. I love her. She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance. It’s so cute.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 after rekindling their romance in 2021. The newlywed’s first relationship was in the early 2000s. They got engaged in 2002 and broke up in 2004.

“We did it,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter On the JLo. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.”

In an emotional letter, Mrs. Affleck shared details from their wedding ceremony, including how they patiently waited for their marriage license alongside other couples. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she said.

The Hollywood couple surprised everyone after rekindling their romance in 2021, with fans of the two stars wondering why they decided to get back together after their 2000s romance ended the first time.

Earlier this year, the iconic singer and actress revealed the reason for their breakup and what makes it different this time. “It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love…. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she explained, “But also there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out.”

Jennifer says that trouble in their relationship was caused by media attention and because the two stars “were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”