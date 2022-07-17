Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married

After many rumors, the news is confirmed: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now husband and wife. The couple married in Las Vegas, specifically in the Nevada desert, as reported by TMZ. The media had access to the court record and has confirmed that the couple obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, this Saturday, July 16. In it appears the signature of both with their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn López.

In addition, a source confirms ET that the Marry Me actress and The Tender Bar star tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. “Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well,” the source shared.

The wedding is happenig just three months after Lopez announced Affleck asked her to marry him. The couple made the announcement through social media, with Lopez sharing a video on her website where she shows off her ring and her excitement.

Rumors of engagement started swirling when Lopez was spotted with a big ring on her engagement finger. Paparazzi captured her with the ring while she was out shopping with her daughter, Emme. Then she confirmed the news of her engagement in her newsletter, On the JLo, where she shared a clip of herself and her engagement ring.