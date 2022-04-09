Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged! The couple made the announcement through social media, with Lopez sharing a video on her website where she shows off her ring and her excitement.

Affleck and Lopez photographed in New York City on September of last year.

Rumors of engagement started swirling when Lopez was spotted with a big ring on her engagement finger. Paparazzi captured her with the ring while she was out shopping with her daughter, Emme. Then she confirmed the news of her engagement in her newsletter, On the JLo, where she shared a clip of herself and her engagement ring. In the clip, Lopez looks happy and emotional, crying while emotional music plays in the background. The engagement ring is silver, with an emerald in the middle. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,“ she wrote in the newsletter. ”Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.“

Lopez teased their engagement in a video on Twitter, where she shared with her followers that she had a special announcement to make. She also added a ring emoji on her Twitter handle.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2004, and were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. Affleck proposed to her with a pink diamond ring. They were set to marry on September 2003, but postponed the wedding until they broke up in early 2004. Their reunion occurred in May of last year, surprising the world with their rekindled romance. They confirmed their relationship in July of last year, during Lopez’ birthday, when she shared a photo of the two on Instagram.

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” said Lopez of their current relationship. “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives.” While she said that her years with Ben were “one of the happiest times of my life,” she explained that they “were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”