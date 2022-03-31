Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the batting cages with her daughter Emme Muñiz

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know how important family time is. The couple spent their Tuesday together at a batting cage in Sherman Oaks, California, with JLo’s daughter Emme Muñiz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony. The 14-year old showed off her batting form ready to swing, while Bennifer looked happy in love, with Affleck embracing JLo with forehead kisses.



Emme first showed her baseball skills back in 2020 during quarantine, as she played with JLo, Alex Rodriguez, and his daughters Ella and Natasha. It looks like she has only improved since then thanks to batting practice.

The teen looked like she was having a blast, but she wasn’t the only one who got some hits in. The “Jenny from the Block” singer got up to bat, and she looked like a professional in her signature hoops.



It’s no secret Lopez is a fan of baseball and a supporter of her home state team, the New York Yankees. She and A-Rod were even bidding to purchase the New York Mets in 2020 before they backed out and ultimately split ways.