Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the batting cages with her daughter Emme Muñiz

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know how important family time is. The couple spent their Tuesday together at a batting cage in Sherman Oaks, California, with JLo’s daughter Emme Muñiz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony. The 14-year old showed off her batting form ready to swing, while Bennifer looked happy in love, with Affleck embracing JLo with forehead kisses.
Emme first showed her baseball skills back in 2020 during quarantine, as she played with JLo, Alex Rodriguez, and his daughters Ella and Natasha. It looks like she has only improved since then thanks to batting practice.
The teen looked like she was having a blast, but she wasn’t the only one who got some hits in. The “Jenny from the Block” singer got up to bat, and she looked like a professional in her signature hoops.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on PDA while picking up one of their kids from school
The real reason Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck weren’t at the Oscars
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in steamy new movie Deep Water
It’s no secret Lopez is a fan of baseball and a supporter of her home state team, the New York Yankees. She and A-Rod were even bidding to purchase the New York Mets in 2020 before they backed out and ultimately split ways.
Affleck on the other hand is a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox, which has one of the oldest, most famous rivalries with the Yankees. Time will tell if one of them ends up switching teams. Considering A-Rod used to play for the Yankees, maybe it’ll be Lopez who becomes a Red Sox fan. Who knows, maybe they will even buy a baseball team together.
While it’s not impossible, buying a baseball team is probably not the first thing on the to-do list for the couple, as they have reportedly purchased a $50 million Bel Air mansion for their blended families. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “At this point, they know they are meant to be together, and they are prepared to elevate their relationship in this way and include their families in the process and bring everyone together as a healthy unit.”