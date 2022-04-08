Is Jennifer Lopez engaged to Ben Affleck? See the ring

It seems Jennifer Lopez is taking the next step in her relationship with Ben Affleck! The 52-year-old Hollywood star was photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand, while shopping with her 14-year-old daughter Emme.

The mother-daughter duo were spotted shopping for furniture and home accessories in Los Angeles, enjoying their time together and dressing casual. And while Jennifer looked very chic with her large sunglasses and flowing dress, just in time for spring. Her ring definitely got all the attention, as it is very similar to the 6.1-carat, $1.2 million pink diamond ring from her first proposal with Ben Affleck.

It’s no secret that the happy couple have been enjoying their rekindled romance, with Jennifer previously sharing her thoughts about the relationship and explaining why everything is different this time.

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she previously admitted, “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives.”

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez’s pink diamond engagement ring (2002)

The star also said they “were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life,” however it was definitely “one of the happiest times of my life.”

And while the couple have yet to make it public, engagement rumors seem to be on the rise, so for now we will just have to wait for their confirmation.