Jennifer Lopez lets fans in on her morning routine, from affirmations to sunscreen

Jennifer Lopez has long been known for being one of the most beautiful women in the the entertainment industry, and luckily for us, she’s letting us in on some of her secrets to staying that way.

On Wedneaday morning, the 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a video going over her usual morning routine. Starting the video after getting out of the shower, Lopez wants everyone to know she’s not filming her tutorial with any filters.

“I don’t have any special lighting or anything, this is just morning light,” she says in the beginning of the clip. “I don’t have any special filters on here, this is my face.”

The singer goes on to share that she keeps a box of affirmation cards outside her shower, saying that having a positive outlook is extremely important for her as she prepares to take on the long day ahead.

As she pulls out the card for Wednesday, Lopez reads a quote by Helen Keller about finding happiness and success in one’s self.

“We’re going to resolve to keep happy, no matter what,” she reads. “That’s a promise you make to yourself. I’m going to be happy. It lies in me — my success and my happiness.”

Of course, Lopez also shares the skincare products she uses from her beauty line JLo Beauty, which launched in 2021.

After using the brand’s cleanser, the “Jenny From The Block” singer puts on the JLO Beauty Glow Serum, which she describes as being like “vitamins for the face.”

Like any skincare expert, the Marry Me actress also makes sure to finish her face routine with some sunscreen.