Jennifer Lopez stars in Coach’s ‘I Got It From My Mom’ new campaign

We are weeks away from Mother’s Day, and we are getting ready to honor motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in the world. To kick off the celebration, Coach introduces “I Got It From My Mom.” A new campaign for Mother’s Day starring Coach Family, including Jennifer Lopez, Noah Beck, Tommy Dorfman, Jessica Kelly, and their loved ones.

The campaign is a playful reference to the American mid-luxury fashion house’s legacy and bags handed down from one generation to the next. In a release shared to HOLA! USA, the brand informed that “I Got It From My Mom” celebrates the role mother figures play as mentors, muses and sources of style inspiration.

©Joshua Woods GALLERY



Coach introduces “I Got It From My Mom,” a new campaign for Mother’s Day starring Coach Family, including Jennifer Lopez, Noah Beck, Tommy Dorfman, Jessica Kelly, and their loved ones.

Joshua Woods took the portraits of the cast with their family members and a video series where they share the unique gifts, talents, and traits they got from their moms.

“This Mother’s Day, we wanted to recognize all the ways mothers inspire and shape us,” said North America Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer of Coach Sandeep Seth. “We also wanted to celebrate the joy found in the things we pass from one generation to another and our brand’s role in creating special memories for our customers over the years.”

©Coach GALLERY



“I Got It From My Mom” highlights the house’s Pillow Tabby and Madison Shoulder Bag.

“I Got It From My Mom” highlights the house’s Pillow Tabby and Madison Shoulder Bag. According to the brand, the Pillow Tabby reimagines the structured silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design with plush, ultra-soft leather and wrapped Signature hardware. Choose a size and transform the two detachable straps into a carry by hand, style it as a shoulder bag, or wear crossbody.