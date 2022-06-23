Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez can’t get their hands off each other even when one is at their job. Recently the couple was photographed on Ben’s Los Angeles film set, hugging and kissing passionately.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on PDA on his Los Angeles film set

Although the love birds weren’t thrilled to see the paparazzi, they continued their PDA session as if nobody was watching.

The smooches come after the 2021 HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse shared Father’s Day tribute to Affleck in her On the J.Lo newsletter.

“My other dedication this year is to my fiancé [Ben Affleck]... I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now, and I have never seen [a] more consistent, loving, and selfless father,” the singer, actress, and businesswoman wrote.

“And [it’s] not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you, and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure,” she added.