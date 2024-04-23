Jennifer Lopez shows off her figure in stunning leather dress in latest night out

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a stunning white ensemble during her recent night out with her husband Ben Affleck. The Hollywood star, who stars in Netflix’s latest movie ‘ATLAS,’ is showing fans and followers another of her elegant fashion moments, this time wearing a sleeveless dress, during what she described as “Mom’s night out.”

The 54-year-old performer took to social media to showcase her look for the evening, wearing a white vegan leather dress. JLo showed off her incredible figure in the sophisticated ensemble, paired with gold jewelry, including large hoop earrings.

The dress featured a high neck and a slit in the back, with the musician styling her hair in loose waves and rocking a soft glam makeup look. JLo seemed to be having fun and showed she is a fan of Young Miko, using her song with Bizarrap as the audio for the video.

Jennifer showcased the dress in the video and showed every detail, showing her gold and brown stiletto heels, and completed the look with a white coat. The singer has been a fan of white ensembles this season, as she recently stepped out in a turtle neck sweater paired with gold jewelry and large sunglasses.

She was also spotted around New York City wearing casual outfits. However, despite wearing no makeup and choosing sweatpants, the artist elevated her chic look with a fur coat, Dior sunglasses, and one of her favorite Hèrmes bags from her extensive collection.

Ben and Jennifer spent some time in New York looking at different apartments, as they seemed to be ready to make a big purchase and for a second home, apart from their lavish mansion in Los Angeles.