Jennifer Lopez shows off her signature casual chic look in latest photo

Jennifer Lopez is known for her glamorous red carpet appearances. However, the fan-favorite performer also loves a casual ensemble for her rehearsals and to spend time at her home. She has been previously spotted around Los Angeles wearing her signature outfit, which consists of baggy sweatpants, a chic crop top, her favorite Birkin bag, and her large hoop earrings.

JLo took to Instagram to show her favorite casual look, sharing a mirror selfie wearing a gray crop top, paired with matching sweatpants. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look and showed off her pink manicure. Jennifer styled her hair in a messy bun and wore a pair of hoop earrings.

Fans of the actress praised her for her looks and for not paying attention to recent negative comments. “Jen can I borrow this fit?” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “GOT HELLA HATERS AND THEY HELLA MAD. Keep em talking Reina.”

Jennifer Lopez out and about in Los Angeles

Jennifer is currently preparing to start her tour following the release of her album and her movie. She is also sharing her excitement for her latest Netflix sci-fi project ‘Atlas,’ where she seems ready to fight in a futuristic universe. “Here’s a new sneak peek…Atlas Shepherd reports for duty,” she wrote on social media, sharing a new teaser for the movie, which is set to be released on May 24.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez checking out apartments in New York City

JLo is also seemingly ready to make a big move with Ben Affleck, as the celebrity couple is rumored to be moving to New York City, despite recently purchasing a lavish mansion in Los Angeles.

“Jen and Ben would love to get a place in New York and are open to buying,” a close source revealed to ET. “It just depends because it has to be perfect and something they really want to invest in. Jen is a New York girl at heart and loves being back close to where she was raised.”