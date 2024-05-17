Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck step out wearing their wedding bands amid divorce speculation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of Hollywood’s iconic power couples. Therefore, they have frequently been in the spotlight. Despite ongoing divorce rumors, they have chosen to continue wearing their wedding bands, sparking speculation on whether the rumors are true.

Adding fuel to the rumor mill, the couple was recently spotted separately. Ben Affleck, in a vibrant orange plaid jacket, was seen picking up his son Samuel from school in Santa Monica, still wearing his wedding ring.

Similarly, Jennifer Lopez emerged from a dance studio session later in the afternoon, accompanied by her manager, Benny Medina. The star was also wearing her wedding ring.

This is not the first time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been under intense public and media scrutiny. Their whirlwind romance, which began almost two decades ago, captivated millions before taking an unexpected and dramatic turn.

How do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumors begin?

Rumors of the divorce sparked after JLo was spotted in Paris without her husband. Their last outing together was in New York City two months ago. A source shared with InTouch that the actor had “moved out” from their Los Angeles mansion, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Fans of the singer also noticed some incompatibility after watching her documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” Ben says, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

“Things that are private, I’d always felt are sacred and special because, in part they’re private,” he continued. Meanwhile, Jennifer said she knew Ben was not “very comfortable with me doing this,” but he didn’t want to “stop” her.

Jennifer Lopez is currently focusing on her new Netflix movie “Atlas,” while Ben has also been filming his upcoming movie “The Accountant.” Despite ongoing speculation about their divorce, the two stars have been seen making public appearances separately, leaving fans curious about their relationship status.