Sophie Turner shares insights about life after divorcing Joe Jonas

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Sophie Turner bravely shared her emotional journey following the highly publicized divorce from her former husband, Joe Jonas. The news of Turner’s divorce made headlines in September 2023, thrusting her into a whirlwind of public attention during a difficult time.

Recalling those initial days, the 28-year-old acclaimed actress known for her role as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones” revealed the overwhelming anguish she experienced while on set and away from her children due to work commitments. Despite the turmoil, she remained committed to her professionalism, fulfilling her contractual obligations while grappling with the heartache of separation.

One of the most poignant aspects of Turner’s narrative is her candid acknowledgment of the hurtful tabloid narratives that emerged post-divorce. Facing accusations and judgments from tabloids questioning her character and parenting abilities, Turner spoke earnestly about the pain inflicted by false narratives. “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother,” Turner said. “Mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you’ve never been a partier.’”

Adding, “It’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make sh*t up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Amidst the adversity, Turner found the support of her younger fans, particularly on social media platforms. Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support from Gen Z, Turner emphasized the importance of a more open-minded and empathetic cultural landscape. “If something like this had happened to me 10 years ago I don’t think I would have had the same support,” she said. “I just feel very lucky to be alive in a time when people are open-minded. Thank f--- for Gen Z.”